Staten Island, NY
71 Holcomb Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

71 Holcomb Avenue

71 Holcomb Avenue · (347) 822-3328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Holcomb Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10312
Arden Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
19662H-Brand new gorgeous 2 family house built in 2019 for rent. The apartment is huge with 26*45 sqft and locates on the 2nd floor. The apartment features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, huge dining room, living room combination. Washer and dryer hook ups is on the same floor, master bedroom with private 3/4 bath, beautiful kitchen with nice cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, beautiful porcelain tiles in both bathrooms, quality hardwood floors, central air and heat. Close to schools, transportation, high way, parks and shopping. Highly recommended beautiful house, you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have any available units?
71 Holcomb Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Holcomb Avenue have?
Some of 71 Holcomb Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Holcomb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
71 Holcomb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Holcomb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue offer parking?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have a pool?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Holcomb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Holcomb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 Holcomb Avenue has units with air conditioning.
