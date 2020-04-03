71 Holcomb Avenue

Amenities

19662H-Brand new gorgeous 2 family house built in 2019 for rent. The apartment is huge with 26*45 sqft and locates on the 2nd floor. The apartment features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, huge dining room, living room combination. Washer and dryer hook ups is on the same floor, master bedroom with private 3/4 bath, beautiful kitchen with nice cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, beautiful porcelain tiles in both bathrooms, quality hardwood floors, central air and heat. Close to schools, transportation, high way, parks and shopping. Highly recommended beautiful house, you will love it!