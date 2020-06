460 Crystal Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils furnished range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494



WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath USE Of SHED IN YARD FOR STORAGE Close to transportation, schools.

shopping

TENANT REQUIREMENTS:1 MONTH RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY, 1 MONTH REALTOR FEE. PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT (EMPLOYEE LETTER) 2 RECENT PAY STUBS, 700 PLUS CREDIT SCORE. NO PETS/SMOKING, PLUS UTILITIES. BROKER TENANT DISCLOSURE TO BE FURNISHED TO THE LEASSEE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231494

Property Id 231494



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804091)