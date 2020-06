Amenities

Beautiful and airy two extra-large bedroom apartment on the first floor with central air, master bedroom has a walk-in closet; eat-in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave; move in condition; no pets; non-smokers only-no smoking anywhere on the property. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. Near public transportation and shopping; available March 1st.