Rochester, NY
20 Arlington Street - B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
20 Arlington Street - B
20 Arlington St
No Longer Available
20 Arlington St, Rochester, NY 14607
NOTA
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment available for move-in, 7/1/2020
Owner paid utilities except for cable!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 20 Arlington Street - B have any available units?
20 Arlington Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rochester, NY
.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rochester Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20 Arlington Street - B have?
Some of 20 Arlington Street - B's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 Arlington Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
20 Arlington Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Arlington Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rochester
.
Does 20 Arlington Street - B offer parking?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 20 Arlington Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Arlington Street - B have a pool?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 20 Arlington Street - B have accessible units?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Arlington Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Arlington Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
