Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Victor, NY📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.
Results within 5 miles of Victor
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2654 Whalen Road
2654 Whalen Road, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2628 sqft
If you are concerned about our the world and our ecosystem this is the home for you. Built by Earth Sheltered Technologies, Inc. Featuring Solar and windmill power. Your backup system is rated to give you power for over a month.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Pond Road
2360 Pond Road, Ontario County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Unit above Garage.....LARGE eatin Kitchen with Fridg and Stove. Laundry/Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.... Freshly Painted, newer carpet... QUITE Living!!
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6451 Forest Glen
6451 Forest Glen, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5.
Results within 10 miles of Victor
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
6087 sqft
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Mile Square Road
1080 Mile Square Road, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
2 bedroom carriage house apartment with the use of 2 bays of the garage. Outside deck on second floor. All appliances including Washer and Dryer on site. Very private. Honeoye Falls Lima Schools. Immediate possession.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Victor, the median rent is $761 for a studio, $900 for a 1-bedroom, $1,115 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,397 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Victor, check out our monthly Victor Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Victor area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Victor from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Canandaigua, and Brockport.