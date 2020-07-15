/
University of Rochester
31 Apartments For Rent Near University of Rochester
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!
Strong
159 Raleigh St
159 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1480 sqft
159 Raleigh St Available 09/01/20 Walk to U of R Available September 1st - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WHAT AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY 1 BLOCK FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER! SUPER CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL WOODWORK,
19th Ward
261 Brooks Avenue
261 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Great Location. First floor of a 2 family. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, nicely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Common laundry in basement. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large front porch. Off street parking.
South Wedge
59 Hamilton Street
59 Hamilton Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Completely updated home in the HEART of South Wedge. Home offers a huge chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 full updated baths. Updated floor plan - dining room leads to a huge living room and the updated kitchen with dishwasher.
Park Avenue
35 Wellesley St.
35 Wellesley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1200 sq. ft.
19th Ward
93 Scottsville Road
93 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Updated & furnished house available for rent mid August. Hardwood floors throughout, with updated Kitchen, on-site laundry & off-street parking with a 2 car garage. 1st & 2nd floor enclosed porches; 1st floor mudroom leads to back deck.
19th Ward
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.
South Wedge
4 Whalin Street
4 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Galley kitchen, hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer supplied in private basement. Street Parking. 1 pet negotiable w/$150 pet fee. Size and breed restriction. Non Smokers. Available August 1st.
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
455 Averill Avenue
455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet.
Ellwanger-Barry
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury
19th Ward
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.
19th Ward
62 Kron Street
62 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a house. Nice size living room and formal dining room. remodeled kitchen, open front porch, hardwood floors and great storage. Off street parking and laundry hookups available.
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.
19th Ward
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
South Wedge
113 Comfort Street
113 Comfort Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Spectacular LOFT STYLE 1 bedroom/ 1 FULL bath / 1 HALF BATH - in sought after South Wedge neighborhood. This unit has an updated kitchen with dishwasher. updated full and half bath. LOFT style bedroom on second floor. Off street parking.
Strong
75 Stewart Street
75 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Charming upper unit in a two-family home in the Highland Park area! Off-street parking, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, cozy living room, updated bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout.
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
26 Edmonds Street
26 Edmonds Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Rent this awesome unit now! Great location, close to all the shops, restaurants, public transportation. This apartment features a full-size kitchen. The dining room has pocket doors with a beautiful tiled ornamental fireplace.
19th Ward
87 Paige St
87 Paige Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!! *Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900 *Fully fenced backyard on a dead end
Park Avenue
85 Park Ave 17
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 17 Available 07/15/20 Spacious studio close to downtown - Property Id: 136834 Large studio apartment between the Alexander and Meigs block on Park Ave. Rent includes heat, electric, water and trash pickup.