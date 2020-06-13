Apartment List
/
NY
/
rochester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
191-193 Winchester St 193
191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Unit 193 Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096 This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
29 Portsmouth
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1350 sqft
Totally renovated two bedroom apartment in the East Avenue-NOTA neighborhood.High ceilings, natural trim, lots of natural light and great front porch. Central air, high efficiency furnace, free laundry and wifi.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214
1212-1214 South Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Four bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors with spacious kitchen- stainless steel appliances included.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
88 Christian Avenue
88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Check out this completely renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rochester, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rochester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester 3 BedroomsRochester Accessible Apartments
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with GymRochester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Apartments with PoolRochester Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College