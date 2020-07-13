Apartment List
41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$960
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Ellwanger-Barry
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Group 14621
16 La Force St.
16 Laforce St, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
16 La Force St. Available 04/15/20 16 LaForce SIngle Family Home! - You Won't Want to Miss This 3 BEDROOM Single Family Home! Unit Located Off N.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent August 1st In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Included. Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage.

1 of 21

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
455 Averill Avenue
455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
59 Hamilton Street
59 Hamilton Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Completely updated home in the HEART of South Wedge. Home offers a huge chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 full updated baths. Updated floor plan - dining room leads to a huge living room and the updated kitchen with dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
171 Berkeley Street
171 Berkeley Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$765
425 sqft
Nice 1 bed located in the Heart of Park Ave!!! Galley kitchen, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom! 1 cat negotiable. Coin-op laundry. $765 includes Heat and Hot Water. Street parking. Available August 1st. Virtual Tours Available!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Strong
159 Raleigh St
159 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1480 sqft
159 Raleigh St Available 09/01/20 Walk to U of R Available September 1st - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WHAT AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY 1 BLOCK FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER! SUPER CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL WOODWORK,

July 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $789 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

