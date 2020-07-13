72 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$960
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
251 Brooks Ave
251 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
251 Brooks Ave Available 08/01/20 *Completely Renovated 4 bed/2 bath home!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
467 Post Ave
467 Post Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
MOVE-IN READY CALL THE OFFICE ! - THE PROPERTY LOOK MUCH BIGGER INSIDE THAN ITS LOOK FROM OUTSIDE . 4 BEDROOMS WITH ONE FULL BATH. HUGE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lyell-Otis
18 Robin St
18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
34 Vick Park A
34 Vick Park a, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Gorgeous Second Floor Large One Bedroom. All hardwood floors refinished and polished. Dining area off kitchen, huge living room and spacious bedroom to front of unit. Two full baths perfect for that couple that want there own space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
26 Edmonds Street
26 Edmonds Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Rent this awesome unit now! Great location, close to all the shops, restaurants, public transportation. This apartment features a full-size kitchen. The dining room has pocket doors with a beautiful tiled ornamental fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
113 Comfort Street
113 Comfort Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Spectacular LOFT STYLE 1 bedroom/ 1  FULL bath / 1 HALF BATH - in sought after South Wedge neighborhood. This unit has an updated kitchen with dishwasher. updated full and half bath. LOFT style bedroom on second floor.  Off street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
274 Rutgers #2 Street
274 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rochester, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rochester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

