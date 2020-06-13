Apartment List
/
NY
/
brockport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Brockport, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
35 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
Results within 10 miles of Brockport
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2716 Nichols Street
2716 Nichols Street, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
This one of kind studio, located in Ogden offers nice lot size for privacy. Apartment located on the second floor. Has 1 bedroom a living room , 1 bathroom, an eat in kitchen, a laundry room and 4 closets for storage.

Median Rent in Brockport

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brockport is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $870.
Studio
$594
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$870
3+ Beds
$1,090
City GuideBrockport
"A village, called Brockport, is now erecting on the place where the Grand Canal intersects the main road leading from Clarkson to Leroy," --from The Rochester Telegraph, November, 1822.

The village of Brockport was founded because of its proximity to the Erie Canal, where it became an important port in the first half of the nineteenth century. The social reformer Fannie Barrier Williams resided in Brockport as a girl, before moving to Washington, D.C., to teach. Brockport is located in the western half of Monroe County, about a half an hour away from Rochester. The attractive Hamlin Beach, which faces the mighty Lake Ontario, is only twelve miles to the north. It is fairly easy for newcomers to navigate to. The village is located just north of the intersection between New York State Route 19, which runs north-south, and Route 31, which is an east-west road. The village has well over 2,500 dwellings roughly split between owner occupied and rental houses. As of the 2010 census, the population was in excess of 8,300, a rise on the previous headcount. As such, the village is becoming a bit more popular among renters.

Moving to Brockport

It is advisable, when moving to anywhere in New York State from outside, to use a licensed mover. Contact the Department of Transportation for more details since this organization grants licenses to New York State moving companies. If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Brockport, then spend some time to make sure that you find the right sort of accommodation. Rushing usually means you end up regretting, right?

Newly available house rentals tend to be sparse in the winter, when it is often snowy, so it can be better to start your search in the spring -- big surprise, huh? On the other hand, competition for viewings is often less from about Thanksgiving until the end of the following February. If you can move quickly at this time, you can sometimes pick up one-bedroom apartments as well as rental condos. Most of the property that can be rented in the village is done so on a month-to-month basis, so be prepared to transfer your deposit and first month's rental in one go, but always and without exception, read your lease beforehand and obtain a receipt for any money that changes hands.

Neighborhoods Of Brockport

Brockport does not really have any distinct neighborhoods that you could really describe in any detail. Viewed on a map, the village resembles a T-shirt which had gotten stretched in wash years ago and never regained its shape. The aforementioned canal splits the northern half from the southern, but it is Main Street - which runs north-south through the village - which is the simplest way of splitting up Brockport.

East Brockport: Try the locality around Park Avenue and High Street, close to Brockport Cemetery, if you want a home with the white picket fence look, so typical of this part of the country. Take the old bridge on Fayette Street to get to the leafy north part of the village. Alternatively, head to Water Street and take a look around Harvester Park, which is home to the Brockport Welcome Center.

West Brockport: This half of the village is dominated by the college which sits in its southern corner. The area around Corbett Park, just to the north of the canal, is a good place to look for rental homes which are predominantly set back from the road with open front gardens. On the west side of the village, you can also find a pharmacy on North Main Street and a therapy center on Clinton Street.

Living in Brockport

Okay, so it is probably no surprise that most of the shops in Brockport are situated on Main Street close to the canal. There are florists and tourist shops, but also a book seller, a couple of banks and even a body piercing studio. There are two gyms, for the physically active, both on the north side of the canal. The village also boast a good number of diners and eateries. There's even a cinema situated on the corner of State Street and Main Street, so there are not that many occasions when you need to head to somewhere like Rochester for an essential item or a service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brockport?
In Brockport, the median rent is $594 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $870 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,090 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brockport, check out our monthly Brockport Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brockport?
Some of the colleges located in the Brockport area include SUNY College at Brockport, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, and Monroe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brockport?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brockport from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYLockport, NYBrighton, NY