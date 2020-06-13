4 Apartments for rent in Brockport, NY📍
The village of Brockport was founded because of its proximity to the Erie Canal, where it became an important port in the first half of the nineteenth century. The social reformer Fannie Barrier Williams resided in Brockport as a girl, before moving to Washington, D.C., to teach. Brockport is located in the western half of Monroe County, about a half an hour away from Rochester. The attractive Hamlin Beach, which faces the mighty Lake Ontario, is only twelve miles to the north. It is fairly easy for newcomers to navigate to. The village is located just north of the intersection between New York State Route 19, which runs north-south, and Route 31, which is an east-west road. The village has well over 2,500 dwellings roughly split between owner occupied and rental houses. As of the 2010 census, the population was in excess of 8,300, a rise on the previous headcount. As such, the village is becoming a bit more popular among renters.
It is advisable, when moving to anywhere in New York State from outside, to use a licensed mover. Contact the Department of Transportation for more details since this organization grants licenses to New York State moving companies. If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Brockport, then spend some time to make sure that you find the right sort of accommodation. Rushing usually means you end up regretting, right?
Newly available house rentals tend to be sparse in the winter, when it is often snowy, so it can be better to start your search in the spring -- big surprise, huh? On the other hand, competition for viewings is often less from about Thanksgiving until the end of the following February. If you can move quickly at this time, you can sometimes pick up one-bedroom apartments as well as rental condos. Most of the property that can be rented in the village is done so on a month-to-month basis, so be prepared to transfer your deposit and first month's rental in one go, but always and without exception, read your lease beforehand and obtain a receipt for any money that changes hands.
Brockport does not really have any distinct neighborhoods that you could really describe in any detail. Viewed on a map, the village resembles a T-shirt which had gotten stretched in wash years ago and never regained its shape. The aforementioned canal splits the northern half from the southern, but it is Main Street - which runs north-south through the village - which is the simplest way of splitting up Brockport.
East Brockport: Try the locality around Park Avenue and High Street, close to Brockport Cemetery, if you want a home with the white picket fence look, so typical of this part of the country. Take the old bridge on Fayette Street to get to the leafy north part of the village. Alternatively, head to Water Street and take a look around Harvester Park, which is home to the Brockport Welcome Center.
West Brockport: This half of the village is dominated by the college which sits in its southern corner. The area around Corbett Park, just to the north of the canal, is a good place to look for rental homes which are predominantly set back from the road with open front gardens. On the west side of the village, you can also find a pharmacy on North Main Street and a therapy center on Clinton Street.
Okay, so it is probably no surprise that most of the shops in Brockport are situated on Main Street close to the canal. There are florists and tourist shops, but also a book seller, a couple of banks and even a body piercing studio. There are two gyms, for the physically active, both on the north side of the canal. The village also boast a good number of diners and eateries. There's even a cinema situated on the corner of State Street and Main Street, so there are not that many occasions when you need to head to somewhere like Rochester for an essential item or a service.