Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1270 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2187 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
376 Magee Ave.
376 Magee Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
376 Magee Ave. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedrooom Single Family Home - Check out this three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Dewey Ave near Salvatore's Pizza and Aquinas High School.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
156 Clay Ave 156
156 Clay Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
156 Clay Avenue - Property Id: 291956 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Genesee-Jefferson
1 Unit Available
595 Seward St
595 Seward Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
795 Exchange St
795 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
795 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 Aug 20 Avail- 3Bed2Bath LUXURY HOME - Laundry on site ALL NEW APPLIANCES No smoking 4 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot Energy efficient furnace, hot water tank, Nest thermostat AND new windows = amazing

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
90 Cottage St
90 Cottage Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
90 Cottage St Available 06/15/20 3Bed1Bath SPACIOUS HOME - 3 Bedroom, One Bathroom HOME Laundry on site, new washer and dryer No smoking Off-street parking 1/8 acre lot It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1062 Exchange St
1062 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
1062 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 4Bed3Bath Beautiful Home! Aug 20 Lease - Laundry on site STAINLESS APPLIANCES No smoking 1 Off-street parking space, plenty of safe street parking It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
366 Seward St
366 Seward Street, Rochester, NY
4Bed2Bath LARGE Home - This is a HUGE beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that includes a bonus office space on the first floor and massive finished attic.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
936 Post
936 Post Avenue, Rochester, NY
Amazing 4 bed home! Close to RIT and U of R - Four Bedroom, two bath, luxury rental in a prime location. High end.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Group 14621
1 Unit Available
298 Weaver St
298 Weaver Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1278 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET FOR RENT . CALL NOW FOR APPOINTMENT !!! - YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE IT HAS A FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS W/ FULL BATH . PRIVET DRIVEWAY AND 2 CAR GARAGE .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Genesee-Jefferson
1 Unit Available
84 Stratford Park Monroe County+City of Rochester
84 Stratford Park, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1587 sqft
3 BR / 1 BA Home - This is a three bedroom, one bathroom home in Rochester, NY. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2077437)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

