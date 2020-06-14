Apartment List
/
NY
/
rochester
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
376 Magee Ave.
376 Magee Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
376 Magee Ave. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedrooom Single Family Home - Check out this three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Dewey Ave near Salvatore's Pizza and Aquinas High School.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
156 Clay Ave 156
156 Clay Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
156 Clay Avenue - Property Id: 291956 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1032 Exchange St
1032 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020! Laundry on site No smoking 2 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot New Furnace! It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
795 Exchange St
795 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 Aug 20 Avail- 3Bed2Bath LUXURY HOME - Laundry on site ALL NEW APPLIANCES No smoking 4 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot Energy efficient furnace, hot water tank, Nest thermostat AND new windows = amazing

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1062 Exchange St
1062 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1062 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 4Bed3Bath Beautiful Home! Aug 20 Lease - Laundry on site STAINLESS APPLIANCES No smoking 1 Off-street parking space, plenty of safe street parking It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214
1212-1214 South Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Four bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors with spacious kitchen- stainless steel appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
88 Christian Avenue
88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Check out this completely renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Wedge
1 Unit Available
2 Whalin Street
2 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Nice updated 3 bedroom half house for rent!!! Galley kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 2 good sized bedrooms. Large 3rd. bedroom on second floor w/full bath!!! Private entrance and private basement with laundry hook-ups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rochester, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester 3 BedroomsRochester Accessible Apartments
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with GymRochester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Apartments with PoolRochester Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College