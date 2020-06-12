52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Avenue
9 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lyell-Otis
1 Unit Available
502 Lyell Ave 2
502 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 140147 Spacious 2 bedroom with huge open space to make it a 3 bedrooms. Water and heat included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140147 Property Id 140147 (RLNE5852893)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
United Neighbors Together
1 Unit Available
162 Wetmore Park
162 Wetmore Park, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$650
162 Wetmore Park - Property Id: 293903 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floor, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
191-193 Winchester St 193
191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Unit 193 Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096 This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1032 Exchange St
1032 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020! Laundry on site No smoking 2 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot New Furnace! It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus.

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
29 Portsmouth
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1350 sqft
Totally renovated two bedroom apartment in the East Avenue-NOTA neighborhood.High ceilings, natural trim, lots of natural light and great front porch. Central air, high efficiency furnace, free laundry and wifi.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
167 Seneca Parkway - Down
167 Seneca Parkway, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1196 sqft
The tree lined streets of Rochester's Historic Seneca Parkway is home to this well built, VINTAGE 1910 property. natural woodwork, leaded glass and built-ins consistent with the houses classic original features.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
88 Christian Avenue
88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Check out this completely renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

