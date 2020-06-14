35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
807 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,065
944 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$845
624 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
597 sqft
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
849 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$890
765 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
660 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1567 Dewey Ave 1
1567 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
1567 Dewey Avenue - Property Id: 291960 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful tile floors in all common areas, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
85 park ave
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
Park Ave Studio,1 and 2 bdrm! - Property Id: 85247 Apartment building on Park Ave between the Meigs and Alexander block. Rent includes everything except cable,internet and gas for stove.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
1930 East Main Street
1930 East Main Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
*SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!* - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beautiful kitchen with appliances INCLUDED! Good sized bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1063 East Avenue
1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
30 Rowley Street
30 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Great location 1 bedroom 1.5 bath Apartment in Park Ave neighborhood. Second floor apartment, hardwoods throughout, 2 large closets, parking and laundry on site. One block off of Park Ave, walk to restaurants, shopping and parks.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1771 Culver Road
1771 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Adorable one bedroom apartment. Rent includes all utilities heat, central air,internet,and cable, water and trash removal. One cat is allowed with pet deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
139 State Street
139 State Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1453 sqft
Welcome to City Center Place! City living at its finest! Located in one of the oldest row of buildings in the heart of downtown everything has been restored and updated! Brand new kitchens feature stainless steel appliances including gas stoves for

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
NOTA
1 Unit Available
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent Immediately In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Plus Greenlight Internet Included! Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

