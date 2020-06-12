Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Avenue
9 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 Rowley Street
57 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom first floor apartment, nice hardwoods through out except the carpeted bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick and gas stove plus an eat-in area, extra space for office or studio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Corn Hill
1 Unit Available
380 Frederick Douglass Street
380 Frederick Douglas Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath private end unit Townhome with deck and patio area. Hardwood floors on 1st floor, fireplace. Laundry in basement. Garage and additional open parking. No pets, no smoking. Available immediately.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
267 Westminster Road
267 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1057 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
41 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1157 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

