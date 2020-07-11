Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,620
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
19th Ward
100 Elmwood Ave
100 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Elmwood Ave Available 07/31/20 Close to University of Rochester and Highland Hospitals - This 3 br 1.5 bath Colonial features updated kitchen and baths, living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Plus enclosed 3 season room.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Maplewood
88 Christian Avenue
88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this completely renovated 2/3-bedroom, 1.5-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
240 Meigs Street
240 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom Lower, w/ hardwood floors, Updated kitchen and bath. 1 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer included, extra storage in private basement. 1 Small dog or 1 cat negotiable with extra fee. Non smokers. Available August 1st.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
59 Hamilton Street
59 Hamilton Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Completely updated home in the HEART of South Wedge. Home offers a huge chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 full updated baths. Updated floor plan - dining room leads to a huge living room and the updated kitchen with dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Hilton Village II Apartments
460 Village II Dr, Hilton, NY
Studio
$715
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
885 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, newly renovated. Modern kitchens, carpeting, ceiling fans. Enjoy pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, off-street parking, controlled access. Minutes from Rochester near routes 104 and 31, I-390, I-490.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

Welcome to the July 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $789 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

