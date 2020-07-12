/
east avenue
89 Apartments for rent in East Avenue, Rochester, NY
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
1 Unit Available
34 Vick Park A
34 Vick Park a, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Gorgeous Second Floor Large One Bedroom. All hardwood floors refinished and polished. Dining area off kitchen, huge living room and spacious bedroom to front of unit. Two full baths perfect for that couple that want there own space.
1 Unit Available
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.
1 Unit Available
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green
1 Unit Available
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.
1 Unit Available
8 Portsmouth Terrace
8 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Wednesday 5:30- 6:00! Exciting opportunity to rent this incredible recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom upstairs apartment! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
1 Unit Available
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.
1 Unit Available
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!
1 Unit Available
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
26 Edmonds Street
26 Edmonds Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Rent this awesome unit now! Great location, close to all the shops, restaurants, public transportation. This apartment features a full-size kitchen. The dining room has pocket doors with a beautiful tiled ornamental fireplace.
1 Unit Available
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.
1 Unit Available
113 Comfort Street
113 Comfort Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Spectacular LOFT STYLE 1 bedroom/ 1 FULL bath / 1 HALF BATH - in sought after South Wedge neighborhood. This unit has an updated kitchen with dishwasher. updated full and half bath. LOFT style bedroom on second floor. Off street parking.
1 Unit Available
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
100 Liberty Pole Way - 2nd Floor
100 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
Huge office space, can be used for a call center. Owner is willing to do a build out to make the space exactly what you want! There is a kitchenette and a men's and women's bathroom on each floor.
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.
1 Unit Available
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.
1 Unit Available
274 Rutgers #2 Street
274 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room.
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full
1 Unit Available
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury
1 Unit Available
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
1 Unit Available
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.