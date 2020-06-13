6 Apartments for rent in Avon, NY

/
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
116 Hummingbird
116 Hummingbird Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial built in 2002. Move in ready! Fresh paint and cleaned carpets throughout home. Pool (additional fee), playground, tennis and basketball courts are all a short walk away. Renters Insurance is required.
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2961 sqft
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Avon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
Some of the colleges located in the Avon area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avon from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.