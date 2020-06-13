Apartment List
/
NY
/
rochester
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Finding an apartment in Rochester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lyell-Otis
1 Unit Available
502 Lyell Ave 2
502 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 140147 Spacious 2 bedroom with huge open space to make it a 3 bedrooms. Water and heat included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140147 Property Id 140147 (RLNE5852893)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
376 Magee Ave.
376 Magee Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
376 Magee Ave. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedrooom Single Family Home - Check out this three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Dewey Ave near Salvatore's Pizza and Aquinas High School.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Genesee-Jefferson
1 Unit Available
595 Seward St
595 Seward Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
595 Seward St Available 07/01/20 3Bed1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1378 sqft
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1212-1214 South Plymouth Ave - 1214
1212-1214 South Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Four bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors with spacious kitchen- stainless steel appliances included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
24 Girton Place - Up
24 Girton Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rochester, NY

Finding an apartment in Rochester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester 3 BedroomsRochester Accessible Apartments
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with GymRochester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Apartments with PoolRochester Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College