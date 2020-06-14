51 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY with garage

Apartment List
Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Group 14621
1 Unit Available
298 Weaver St
298 Weaver Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1278 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET FOR RENT . CALL NOW FOR APPOINTMENT !!! - YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE IT HAS A FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS W/ FULL BATH . PRIVET DRIVEWAY AND 2 CAR GARAGE .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strong
1 Unit Available
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1063 East Avenue
1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Strong
1 Unit Available
67 Westmoreland Drive
67 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Location! Location! Walk to Stron Hospital from this beautiful 2 bedroom, lower unit! 1/2 house! Kitchen appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer! Living room with fireplace! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
219 Wheatland Street
219 Wheatland Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
We have a beautiful 4 house available July 1! We take section 8 No smoking permitted No pets allowed Lease Terms: • Rent $1350/ mo. • Security Deposit $1350 • Lease Duration -1 year Rental Terms: • Property Type - House • Bedrooms - 4 bd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Corn Hill
1 Unit Available
380 Frederick Douglass Street
380 Frederick Douglas Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath private end unit Townhome with deck and patio area. Hardwood floors on 1st floor, fireplace. Laundry in basement. Garage and additional open parking. No pets, no smoking. Available immediately.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rochester, NY

Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

