Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

QLIC

4142 24th St · (917) 385-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4142 24th St, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
4 month Lease assignment from March 1 to June 1 with an option to renew at the current rate for one additional year.Beautiful, large, well-structured 1Bedroom apartment, brand new renovation, a lot of storage space with an in-unit washing machine & dryer. It's clean, bright, spacious, with a great kitchen and a great bathroom.The building features great amenities - including LICs highest rooftop swimming pool, a private landscaped garden, outdoor theater, BBQ grills and picnic area, fully-equipped fitness center and three tenant lounges. The bldg also features a 24-hour attended lobby, and hotel style concierge services. Bicycle Storage, Individual Tenant Storage and Indoor Parking are available for an additional fee.It's safe and convenient, 3 mins walking I'll be on the 7/N/W/F train to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does QLIC have any available units?
QLIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does QLIC have?
Some of QLIC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is QLIC currently offering any rent specials?
QLIC isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is QLIC pet-friendly?
No, QLIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does QLIC offer parking?
Yes, QLIC does offer parking.
Does QLIC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, QLIC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does QLIC have a pool?
Yes, QLIC has a pool.
Does QLIC have accessible units?
No, QLIC does not have accessible units.
Does QLIC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, QLIC has units with dishwashers.
Does QLIC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, QLIC has units with air conditioning.
