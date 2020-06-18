Amenities

4 month Lease assignment from March 1 to June 1 with an option to renew at the current rate for one additional year.Beautiful, large, well-structured 1Bedroom apartment, brand new renovation, a lot of storage space with an in-unit washing machine & dryer. It's clean, bright, spacious, with a great kitchen and a great bathroom.The building features great amenities - including LICs highest rooftop swimming pool, a private landscaped garden, outdoor theater, BBQ grills and picnic area, fully-equipped fitness center and three tenant lounges. The bldg also features a 24-hour attended lobby, and hotel style concierge services. Bicycle Storage, Individual Tenant Storage and Indoor Parking are available for an additional fee.It's safe and convenient, 3 mins walking I'll be on the 7/N/W/F train to Manhattan.