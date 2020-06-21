All apartments in Queens
97-50 Queens Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

97-50 Queens Blvd

97-50 Queens Boulevard · (860) 751-8267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97-50 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Br- Rego Park - Property Id: 296700

Rego Park boasts the giant shopping center of Rego Park Center filled with stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Century 21, and Costco. Queens Center Mall, the boroughs largest shopping center, lies just west of Rego Park in the neighborhood of Elmhurst and is accessible to residents. Rego Park is characterized by its extensive retail options juxtaposed with quiet residential streets that boast beautiful tudor-style architecture and urban apartment buildings. E, M, R trains and a number of express buses serve Rego Park, ensuring residents an efficient commute throughout the city. Discover what Rego Park has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296700
Property Id 296700

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have any available units?
97-50 Queens Blvd has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 97-50 Queens Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
97-50 Queens Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97-50 Queens Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd offer parking?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have a pool?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have accessible units?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97-50 Queens Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 97-50 Queens Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
