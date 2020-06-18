96-10 57th Avenue

Amenities

*******RENTED******2 Bed 1 1/2 bath with your own balcony with a great view of the city. This great apartment has a diswhaser, dinig room are, great natural light on all the rooms. Located in the heart of Corona, this spectacular building offers a wide variety of comfortable apartments and amenities like Garage Parking, Laundry in Building, Live-in Super, Parking Available, Swimming Pool, Garden, Doorman, Elevator. Large layouts are complemented by recreation, shopping and transportation. Residents enjoy easy access to public transit, nearby Queens Center Mall, Rego Park Center, Flushing Meadows Park and Citi Field.