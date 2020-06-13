All apartments in Queens
96-08 57th Avenue

96-08 57th Avenue · (646) 600-4838
Location

96-08 57th Avenue, Queens, NY 11368
Corona

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
pool
2 Bed 1  1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Corona.  This building offers a wide variety of comfortable apartment homes. The apartment is newly remade, inside and out! Its a whole new City with modernized entrances and attended lobbies, fresh landscaping, state-of-the-art security systems, updated laundry rooms and more. Large layouts are complemented by recreation, shopping and transportation. Residents enjoy easy access to public transit, nearby Queens Center Mall, Rego Park Center and Flushing Meadows Park  Amenities include doorman, elevator, pool, balcony, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96-08 57th Avenue have any available units?
96-08 57th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 96-08 57th Avenue have?
Some of 96-08 57th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96-08 57th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
96-08 57th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96-08 57th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 96-08 57th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue offer parking?
No, 96-08 57th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96-08 57th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 96-08 57th Avenue has a pool.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 96-08 57th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 96-08 57th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96-08 57th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96-08 57th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
