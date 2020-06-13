96-08 57th Avenue

Amenities

2 Bed 1 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Corona. This building offers a wide variety of comfortable apartment homes. The apartment is newly remade, inside and out! Its a whole new City with modernized entrances and attended lobbies, fresh landscaping, state-of-the-art security systems, updated laundry rooms and more. Large layouts are complemented by recreation, shopping and transportation. Residents enjoy easy access to public transit, nearby Queens Center Mall, Rego Park Center and Flushing Meadows Park Amenities include doorman, elevator, pool, balcony, etc