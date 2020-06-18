All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 86-02 Park Lane South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
86-02 Park Lane South
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

86-02 Park Lane South

86-02 Park Lane South · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

86-02 Park Lane South, Queens, NY 11421
Woodhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B3 · Avail. now

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large open layout one-bedroom unit.

Charming 1 bedroom unit with a large open layout. This character-filled unit features a large living space with lots of natural light, hardwood floors and faces the beautiful Forest park.

Ideally situated overlooking Forest Park, this beautiful elevator building is just minutes away from the J 85th Street Forest Parkway Station as well as the Q56 bus stop. There is so much to do right at your front door that you won't want to leave. From getting in a quick run on the track, or watching a quick movie in the park during the summer months and then taking a spin in the carousel, this park truly has it all. When you need to venture elsewhere for your other needs you will find them just 3 short blocks away on Jamaica Avenue where you can find a wide variety of eateries as well as a Ctown Supermarket and Rite Aid. Cats allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity

* Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86-02 Park Lane South have any available units?
86-02 Park Lane South has a unit available for $1,773 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 86-02 Park Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
86-02 Park Lane South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86-02 Park Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 86-02 Park Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South offer parking?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South have a pool?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South have accessible units?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86-02 Park Lane South have units with air conditioning?
No, 86-02 Park Lane South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86-02 Park Lane South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity