86-02 Park Lane South

hardwood floors pet friendly elevator

hardwood floors pet friendly elevator

Large open layout one-bedroom unit.



Charming 1 bedroom unit with a large open layout. This character-filled unit features a large living space with lots of natural light, hardwood floors and faces the beautiful Forest park.



Ideally situated overlooking Forest Park, this beautiful elevator building is just minutes away from the J 85th Street Forest Parkway Station as well as the Q56 bus stop. There is so much to do right at your front door that you won't want to leave. From getting in a quick run on the track, or watching a quick movie in the park during the summer months and then taking a spin in the carousel, this park truly has it all. When you need to venture elsewhere for your other needs you will find them just 3 short blocks away on Jamaica Avenue where you can find a wide variety of eateries as well as a Ctown Supermarket and Rite Aid. Cats allowed!



* Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease