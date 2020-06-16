84-70 129th Street

Amenities

Available immediately, this renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is move-in ready! The spacious unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a balcony with wonderful views! Lots of light and closet space! On-site laundry, on-site super/porter. Very well maintained building on a very quiet Kew Gardens block. Conveniently located 0.4 miles from the E/F Train stop at Van Wyck Blvd or 0.42 miles from the J/Z train stop at 121st Street, LIRR as well. Starbucks, Jamaica Hospital, Kew Gardens Movie Theater, 24-Hour Supermarket, Planet Fitness, CVS, Walgreens, Forest Park and many neighborhood restaurants are all in the immediate area. This unit is in a elevator co-op building and requires board approval. Applicant must have sufficient financials and satisfactory credit to be considered. Heat, hot water and gas are included in the rent. Please feel free to email/text with any other questions.