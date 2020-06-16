All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

84-70 129th Street

84-70 129th Street · (347) 217-7199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-70 129th Street, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Available immediately, this renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is move-in ready! The spacious unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a balcony with wonderful views! Lots of light and closet space! On-site laundry, on-site super/porter. Very well maintained building on a very quiet Kew Gardens block. Conveniently located 0.4 miles from the E/F Train stop at Van Wyck Blvd or 0.42 miles from the J/Z train stop at 121st Street, LIRR as well. Starbucks, Jamaica Hospital, Kew Gardens Movie Theater, 24-Hour Supermarket, Planet Fitness, CVS, Walgreens, Forest Park and many neighborhood restaurants are all in the immediate area. This unit is in a elevator co-op building and requires board approval. Applicant must have sufficient financials and satisfactory credit to be considered. Heat, hot water and gas are included in the rent. Please feel free to email/text with any other questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-70 129th Street have any available units?
84-70 129th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84-70 129th Street have?
Some of 84-70 129th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84-70 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
84-70 129th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-70 129th Street pet-friendly?
No, 84-70 129th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 84-70 129th Street offer parking?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not offer parking.
Does 84-70 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-70 129th Street have a pool?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 84-70 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84-70 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-70 129th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-70 129th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
