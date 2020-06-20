82-79 160th St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel lobby refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities lobby new construction

Beautiful two-bedroom rental listing that will not last long! Corian quartz countertops, real wood cabinets, stainless steel underlay sink, Bosch dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, windows in all rooms, skylight, Brazilian Oak floors, Wayne scotting throughout the apartment, marble bathroom (floor to ceiling), all Moen fixtures throughout the whole apartment, security cameras on the property and in the lobby for protection. NO ALTERNATE SIDE STREET PARKING. (No AC permanently installed everyone brings their own or buys one)