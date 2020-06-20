All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
82-79 160th St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 PM

82-79 160th St

82-79 160th Street · (646) 642-4340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82-79 160th Street, Queens, NY 11432
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
lobby
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
new construction
Beautiful two-bedroom rental listing that will not last long! Corian quartz countertops, real wood cabinets, stainless steel underlay sink, Bosch dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, windows in all rooms, skylight, Brazilian Oak floors, Wayne scotting throughout the apartment, marble bathroom (floor to ceiling), all Moen fixtures throughout the whole apartment, security cameras on the property and in the lobby for protection. NO ALTERNATE SIDE STREET PARKING. (No AC permanently installed everyone brings their own or buys one)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82-79 160th St have any available units?
82-79 160th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82-79 160th St have?
Some of 82-79 160th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82-79 160th St currently offering any rent specials?
82-79 160th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82-79 160th St pet-friendly?
No, 82-79 160th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 82-79 160th St offer parking?
No, 82-79 160th St does not offer parking.
Does 82-79 160th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82-79 160th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82-79 160th St have a pool?
No, 82-79 160th St does not have a pool.
Does 82-79 160th St have accessible units?
No, 82-79 160th St does not have accessible units.
Does 82-79 160th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82-79 160th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 82-79 160th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 82-79 160th St does not have units with air conditioning.
