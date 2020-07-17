77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G

Amenities
Unit 1G Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 1BR TRENDING AT $1750 ON AUSTIN ST. - Property Id: 319130
It's 80% Complete and Ready for Viewing - for July 15th Movers...
This apartment is almost complete. It has been nicely renovated.
It features a brand new kitchen, newly sanded-polished hardwood
floors, electrical/wiring upgraded, fixtures, and more. Contact me for more details and to schedule a private viewing.
Offered by Luis Briones
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/77-54-austin-st.-forest-hills-ny-unit-1g/319130
