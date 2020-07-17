All apartments in Queens
77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G

77-54 Austin Street · (347) 531-4817
Location

77-54 Austin Street, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1G Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 1BR TRENDING AT $1750 ON AUSTIN ST. - Property Id: 319130

PRE-MARKET ONE (1) BEDROOM APARTMENT TRENDING AT $1750

It's 80% Complete and Ready for Viewing - for July 15th Movers...
This apartment is almost complete. It has been nicely renovated.
It features a brand new kitchen, newly sanded-polished hardwood
floors, electrical/wiring upgraded, fixtures, and more. Contact me for more details and to schedule a private viewing.

Offered by Luis Briones
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/77-54-austin-st.-forest-hills-ny-unit-1g/319130
Property Id 319130

(RLNE5943125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have any available units?
77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have?
Some of 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G currently offering any rent specials?
77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G pet-friendly?
Yes, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G is pet friendly.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G offer parking?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not offer parking.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have a pool?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not have a pool.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have accessible units?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not have accessible units.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have units with dishwashers?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G have units with air conditioning?
No, 77-54 AUSTIN ST. 1G does not have units with air conditioning.
