752 Seneca Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

752 Seneca Avenue

752 Seneca Avenue · (347) 264-1515
Location

752 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 3 at 752 Seneca Avenue is a top-floor, 3 bedroom, newly renovated gem! The apartment is a large 3 bedroom in Ridgewood close to public transportation and restaurants/cafes.

The apartment includes stainless steel appliances, a large living room, 3 bedrooms, a new bathroom, and much much more. This is a corner unit in a semi-detached building, which allows for an abundance of natural daylight.

Washer & Dryer units can be found inside the apartment along with a coat closet and pantry for extra storage needs. What makes the apartment such a rarity besides its size is the layout. Ridgewood has a large set of railroad apartments creating small bedrooms or opposite bedrooms, which limits the living room and kitchen space. This apartment, however, spans the entire 3rd floor and allows for a complete living/kitchen/dining area while reserving the other half of the apartment as the bedroom wing.

Call/text/email today to view.

M train is across the street w/ the L train being 3 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
752 Seneca Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 752 Seneca Avenue have?
Some of 752 Seneca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
752 Seneca Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Seneca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Seneca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Seneca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
