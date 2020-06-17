Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit 3 at 752 Seneca Avenue is a top-floor, 3 bedroom, newly renovated gem! The apartment is a large 3 bedroom in Ridgewood close to public transportation and restaurants/cafes.



The apartment includes stainless steel appliances, a large living room, 3 bedrooms, a new bathroom, and much much more. This is a corner unit in a semi-detached building, which allows for an abundance of natural daylight.



Washer & Dryer units can be found inside the apartment along with a coat closet and pantry for extra storage needs. What makes the apartment such a rarity besides its size is the layout. Ridgewood has a large set of railroad apartments creating small bedrooms or opposite bedrooms, which limits the living room and kitchen space. This apartment, however, spans the entire 3rd floor and allows for a complete living/kitchen/dining area while reserving the other half of the apartment as the bedroom wing.



Call/text/email today to view.



M train is across the street w/ the L train being 3 blocks away.