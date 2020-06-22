All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 16 2020

72-13 48th Avenue

72-13 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

72-13 48th Avenue, Queens, NY 11377
Elmhurst

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available Now!This unit has been gut renovated 2 years ago with plenty of high end finishes throughout the apartment. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances plus a dishwasher and custom granite counter tops with mosaic back splash. You can fit a table in the kitchen area as well. Also you have a mini island for extra storage as well. There is a closet as you enter the unit in the foyer. Also you have a pantry closet plus a extra linen closet. The master bedroom which is king sized has 2 closets as well. The entire unit has 5 large closets. The living room and bedroom are cable ready so no need to run wires throughout the apartment. Absolutely no backyard access. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. The bathroom is tiled to the ceiling with custom Italian tiles. The stand up shower has a rainfall shower head and a floating vanity. No pets. Bouklis194564

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72-13 48th Avenue have any available units?
72-13 48th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 72-13 48th Avenue have?
Some of 72-13 48th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72-13 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
72-13 48th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72-13 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue offer parking?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72-13 48th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 72-13 48th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 72-13 48th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
