72-13 48th Avenue

Available Now!This unit has been gut renovated 2 years ago with plenty of high end finishes throughout the apartment. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances plus a dishwasher and custom granite counter tops with mosaic back splash. You can fit a table in the kitchen area as well. Also you have a mini island for extra storage as well. There is a closet as you enter the unit in the foyer. Also you have a pantry closet plus a extra linen closet. The master bedroom which is king sized has 2 closets as well. The entire unit has 5 large closets. The living room and bedroom are cable ready so no need to run wires throughout the apartment. Absolutely no backyard access. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. The bathroom is tiled to the ceiling with custom Italian tiles. The stand up shower has a rainfall shower head and a floating vanity. No pets. Bouklis194564