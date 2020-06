Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer. Ps 221, Ms 67, And Cardozo Hs. Close To Express Bus To Manhattan, Alley Pond Park And Shopping Center. Must See!!