Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

65-15 172nd Street

65-15 172nd Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65-15 172nd Street, Queens, NY 11365
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Huge, beautiful and very well maintained large family house. This house is a beauty with additional finished basement floor space suitable for versatile use. Two extra large crystal chandelier with changeable heights adorn the dining room. Kitchen is modern with breakfast area. Two master bedroom suites with modern bathrooms, one on first floor and the other on second floor. Excellent entertainment layout flowing from kitchen through dining, through living room and on to family room, leading to fenced-in-backyard with oval above ground swimming pool. Just come and see this lovingly decorated home. Most decorations, blinds and furniture may remain if new tenants are interested. You can pack in with only your clothes and toothbrush. Call today and enjoy the comfort of this house. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65-15 172nd Street have any available units?
65-15 172nd Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65-15 172nd Street have?
Some of 65-15 172nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65-15 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
65-15 172nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65-15 172nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 65-15 172nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 65-15 172nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 65-15 172nd Street does offer parking.
Does 65-15 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65-15 172nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65-15 172nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 65-15 172nd Street has a pool.
Does 65-15 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 65-15 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65-15 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65-15 172nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 65-15 172nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65-15 172nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
