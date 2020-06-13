65-15 172nd Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Huge, beautiful and very well maintained large family house. This house is a beauty with additional finished basement floor space suitable for versatile use. Two extra large crystal chandelier with changeable heights adorn the dining room. Kitchen is modern with breakfast area. Two master bedroom suites with modern bathrooms, one on first floor and the other on second floor. Excellent entertainment layout flowing from kitchen through dining, through living room and on to family room, leading to fenced-in-backyard with oval above ground swimming pool. Just come and see this lovingly decorated home. Most decorations, blinds and furniture may remain if new tenants are interested. You can pack in with only your clothes and toothbrush. Call today and enjoy the comfort of this house. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert