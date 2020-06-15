All apartments in Queens
63-85 Woodhaven Blvd.
63-85 Woodhaven Blvd.

63-85 Woodhaven Boulevard · (888) 276-0630
Location

63-85 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Spacious and Sunny Top Floor Condo. ALL Utilities Included in Rent. The Condo Has A Flexible Layout. Can be used as a 2 Bedroom or a 1 Bedroom with a Separate Bonus Room for Home Office or Dining Room. Features Modern Kitchen with Dishwasher, 4 Closets, Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout, and City Views. Well Maintained Building With Laundry Room on 1st Fl. Convenient Location, Close to Restaurants, Shops and Transportation. School District 28, Zoned For PS 174, JHS 190 Russell Sage and Queens Metropolitan HS. Enjoy The Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RzTUbSueErT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have any available units?
63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have?
Some of 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. offer parking?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have a pool?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 63-85 Woodhaven Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
