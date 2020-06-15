63-85 Woodhaven Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and Sunny Top Floor Condo. ALL Utilities Included in Rent. The Condo Has A Flexible Layout. Can be used as a 2 Bedroom or a 1 Bedroom with a Separate Bonus Room for Home Office or Dining Room. Features Modern Kitchen with Dishwasher, 4 Closets, Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout, and City Views. Well Maintained Building With Laundry Room on 1st Fl. Convenient Location, Close to Restaurants, Shops and Transportation. School District 28, Zoned For PS 174, JHS 190 Russell Sage and Queens Metropolitan HS. Enjoy The Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RzTUbSueErT