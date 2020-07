Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated elevator doorman furnished

FULLY FURNISHED....Amazing Lg one BR fully renovated with modern Euro EiK and wood floor. 32 ft Balcony facing open view of beautiful landscaped Rutanda. All that in the prestige coop complex at Park City Estate...The only building with 24 security gate and doorman. 2 blocks to everything, Rego Center Mall & Costco, Subway and all supermarkets.. Hurry up.....Rare Opportunity to find.. Must see to believe.