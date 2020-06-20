61-26 233 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated duplex in a 2 family condo with additional basement family room including washing and dryer. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, including living room and dining room combo. (Master bedroom with bath) Over 2000 sq. ft of living space with use of back yard. Lots of closet space. Ample street parking located across from landmark park and walking trails. Close to shopping, public transportation, major highways and more. Serene and peaceful neighborhood. Txt listing agent for a virtual tour link.