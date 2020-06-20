All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

61-26 233 Street

61-26 233rd Street · (718) 229-2922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61-26 233rd Street, Queens, NY 11364
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated duplex in a 2 family condo with additional basement family room including washing and dryer. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, including living room and dining room combo. (Master bedroom with bath) Over 2000 sq. ft of living space with use of back yard. Lots of closet space. Ample street parking located across from landmark park and walking trails. Close to shopping, public transportation, major highways and more. Serene and peaceful neighborhood. Txt listing agent for a virtual tour link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61-26 233 Street have any available units?
61-26 233 Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61-26 233 Street have?
Some of 61-26 233 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61-26 233 Street currently offering any rent specials?
61-26 233 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61-26 233 Street pet-friendly?
No, 61-26 233 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 61-26 233 Street offer parking?
Yes, 61-26 233 Street does offer parking.
Does 61-26 233 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61-26 233 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61-26 233 Street have a pool?
No, 61-26 233 Street does not have a pool.
Does 61-26 233 Street have accessible units?
No, 61-26 233 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61-26 233 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61-26 233 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 61-26 233 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61-26 233 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
