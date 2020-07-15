All apartments in Queens
5-49 Borden Avenue

5-49 Borden Avenue · (917) 553-6466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5-49 Borden Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-M · Avail. now

$4,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*RENT-TO-OWN option considered*

Welcome home to One Hunter's Point Condo. This FURNISHED, large 2 bed 2 bathroom home is in prime Hunter's Point section of Long Island City. Enjoy Northern and Southern Exposures in this spacious 1175 SF condo with its own terrace and upgraded hardwood floors. The building has a full-time doorman and live-in super, along with a common garden area complete with outdoor grills. The living room and second bedroom have direct views of Downtown Manhattan. The pass-through chef's kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, top-loading microwave, updated with real wood cabinetry, island countertop, and range hood, The spacious 25' long living room easily accommodates a dining table, everything you need for entertaining guests. Ideally situated 2 blocks away from the 7 train and a five-minute walk the ferry for easy access to Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have any available units?
5-49 Borden Avenue has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5-49 Borden Avenue have?
Some of 5-49 Borden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5-49 Borden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5-49 Borden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5-49 Borden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5-49 Borden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5-49 Borden Avenue offers parking.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5-49 Borden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have a pool?
No, 5-49 Borden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5-49 Borden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5-49 Borden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5-49 Borden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5-49 Borden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
