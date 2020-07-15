5-49 Borden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking bbq/grill garage

*RENT-TO-OWN option considered*



Welcome home to One Hunter's Point Condo. This FURNISHED, large 2 bed 2 bathroom home is in prime Hunter's Point section of Long Island City. Enjoy Northern and Southern Exposures in this spacious 1175 SF condo with its own terrace and upgraded hardwood floors. The building has a full-time doorman and live-in super, along with a common garden area complete with outdoor grills. The living room and second bedroom have direct views of Downtown Manhattan. The pass-through chef's kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, top-loading microwave, updated with real wood cabinetry, island countertop, and range hood, The spacious 25' long living room easily accommodates a dining table, everything you need for entertaining guests. Ideally situated 2 blocks away from the 7 train and a five-minute walk the ferry for easy access to Manhattan, and Brooklyn.