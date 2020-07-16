All apartments in Queens
48-50 38th street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

48-50 38th street

48-50 38th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48-50 38th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Hi,
I am subletting or transferring the lease of my studio in Long Island City. It is a large studio with an alcove, a lot of storage. I need to move to be closer to my family and I need to let go this place that I like a lot.

The building is located in the most desirable neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens and convenient to shopping, restaurants and major transportation hubs. All buildings feature elevators, central laundry facilities and spacious apartments with wood flooring throughout.

Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Severine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48-50 38th street have any available units?
48-50 38th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 48-50 38th street currently offering any rent specials?
48-50 38th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48-50 38th street pet-friendly?
No, 48-50 38th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 48-50 38th street offer parking?
No, 48-50 38th street does not offer parking.
Does 48-50 38th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48-50 38th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48-50 38th street have a pool?
No, 48-50 38th street does not have a pool.
Does 48-50 38th street have accessible units?
No, 48-50 38th street does not have accessible units.
Does 48-50 38th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48-50 38th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48-50 38th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48-50 38th street does not have units with air conditioning.
