48-50 38th street

Hi,

I am subletting or transferring the lease of my studio in Long Island City. It is a large studio with an alcove, a lot of storage. I need to move to be closer to my family and I need to let go this place that I like a lot.



The building is located in the most desirable neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens and convenient to shopping, restaurants and major transportation hubs.



Do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.



Severine