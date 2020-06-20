48-17 59th Place

Amenities

Available for rent is a very spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of woodside queens. Apartment has been renovated and is in amazing condition. Very spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Living area has large windows for lots of sunlight as well an eat in kitchen. Just 2 blocks away from queens blvd that has everything from shopping centers, cafes, lounges, restaurants, laundromats, and much much more. Bus and train are also located on queens blvd which is a 3-4 minute walk from this apartment. Easy commute to manhattan or any other borough. I have video upon request.For viewings or video tour please call or text Shah at 646-717-1832 or email at salom@bouklisgroup.com