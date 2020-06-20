All apartments in Queens
48-17 59th Place
48-17 59th Place

48-17 59th Place · (646) 717-1832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48-17 59th Place, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available for rent is a very spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of woodside queens. Apartment has been renovated and is in amazing condition. Very spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Living area has large windows for lots of sunlight as well an eat in kitchen. Just 2 blocks away from queens blvd that has everything from shopping centers, cafes, lounges, restaurants, laundromats, and much much more. Bus and train are also located on queens blvd which is a 3-4 minute walk from this apartment. Easy commute to manhattan or any other borough. I have video upon request.For viewings or video tour please call or text Shah at 646-717-1832 or email at salom@bouklisgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48-17 59th Place have any available units?
48-17 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 48-17 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
48-17 59th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48-17 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 48-17 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 48-17 59th Place offer parking?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not offer parking.
Does 48-17 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48-17 59th Place have a pool?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 48-17 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 48-17 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48-17 59th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 48-17 59th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
