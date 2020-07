47-55 39TH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator

RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH WITH WASHER IN THE APARTMENT!TOP FLOOR CORNER APARTMENT REDONE TO PERFECTIONVERY BRIGHT, AIRY AND SUNNY WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE MANHATTAN SKYLINE FEATURING SOUTH-EAST EXPOSURE.A VARIETY OF GRANITE, MARBLE AND WOODEN FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER WITH MASSAGE PANELS AND RAIN SHOWER HEAD.RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND COUNTER SPACEAND BUILT IN FLOOR-TO-CEILING CLOSETS IN BEDROOMSORRY NO DOGS AND CATS ALLOWED.5 MIN A WAY FROM 7 TRAIN. Enjoy Shops, Cafes, Restaurant, Salons, AND MORE