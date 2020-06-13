47-42 48th Street

Amenities

REQUEST VIDEO TOUR! Net Effective RENT: $1828/month. ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE! GROSS RENT $1980/month(Pay $1980/month for 12 months on 13 month lease. Last month is free.)Just two flights up and features a large open living space and two large bedrooms with fantastic light. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Large laundromat directly across the street from the building. NO PETS!Do not miss this spacious 2 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Sunnyside, Queens! On a beautiful block surrounded by incredible restaurants like Salt & Fat, The Dog & Duck, Yum Yum Thai, Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar, and many more, you won't ever have to leave your neighborhood. With the 7 train only two blocks away, you are less than 25 minutes to Midtown Manhattan!Heat and hot water included in the rent. Call or email today, this apartment won't last!TENANT pays broker fee.