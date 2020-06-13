All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
47-42 48th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

47-42 48th Street

47-42 48th Street · (718) 422-2510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47-42 48th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
REQUEST VIDEO TOUR! Net Effective RENT: $1828/month. ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE! GROSS RENT $1980/month(Pay $1980/month for 12 months on 13 month lease. Last month is free.)Just two flights up and features a large open living space and two large bedrooms with fantastic light. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Large laundromat directly across the street from the building. NO PETS!Do not miss this spacious 2 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Sunnyside, Queens! On a beautiful block surrounded by incredible restaurants like Salt & Fat, The Dog & Duck, Yum Yum Thai, Venturo Osteria & Wine Bar, and many more, you won't ever have to leave your neighborhood. With the 7 train only two blocks away, you are less than 25 minutes to Midtown Manhattan!Heat and hot water included in the rent. Call or email today, this apartment won't last!TENANT pays broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-42 48th Street have any available units?
47-42 48th Street has a unit available for $1,828 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 47-42 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
47-42 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-42 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 47-42 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 47-42 48th Street offer parking?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 47-42 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-42 48th Street have a pool?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 47-42 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47-42 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47-42 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47-42 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
