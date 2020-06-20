All apartments in Queens
46-02 70th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

46-02 70th Street

46-02 70th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-02 70th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$2,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Woodside's stunning new luxury rental building, 46-02 70th Street

European finishes, beautiful wood floors, brilliant light from floor to ceiling windows and perfect floorplans.

Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom residences- each with private outdoor space!

Apartment 3G :
Stunning, sprawling split 2 Bed/2 Bath - with large private balcony.

The open exposure is flooded with natural light all day and is the perfect grand space for entertaining friends and family at night.

The building was completed in 2020 and offers on-site laundry, video intercom, two elevators and garage parking available for rent.

Located so close to Woodside's best restaurants shops, parks and more! Commuters will love the easy access to all major parkways as well as Manhattan bound buses and subways.

Come see for yourself - today!

Listed rent is net effective after 1 free month for a 13-month lease term.

Photos are of similar unit in the building. Please refer to floorplan for layout details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-02 70th Street have any available units?
46-02 70th Street has a unit available for $2,769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-02 70th Street have?
Some of 46-02 70th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-02 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
46-02 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-02 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 46-02 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 46-02 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 46-02 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 46-02 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-02 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-02 70th Street have a pool?
No, 46-02 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 46-02 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 46-02 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46-02 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-02 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-02 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-02 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
