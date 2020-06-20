Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Woodside's stunning new luxury rental building, 46-02 70th Street



European finishes, beautiful wood floors, brilliant light from floor to ceiling windows and perfect floorplans.



Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom residences- each with private outdoor space!



Apartment 3G :

Stunning, sprawling split 2 Bed/2 Bath - with large private balcony.



The open exposure is flooded with natural light all day and is the perfect grand space for entertaining friends and family at night.



The building was completed in 2020 and offers on-site laundry, video intercom, two elevators and garage parking available for rent.



Located so close to Woodside's best restaurants shops, parks and more! Commuters will love the easy access to all major parkways as well as Manhattan bound buses and subways.



Come see for yourself - today!



Listed rent is net effective after 1 free month for a 13-month lease term.



Photos are of similar unit in the building. Please refer to floorplan for layout details.