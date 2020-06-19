All apartments in Queens
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
45-20 41st Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

45-20 41st Street

45-20 41st Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

45-20 41st Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Sprawling full-floor 2 bedroom with home office in prime Sunnyside.

This incredible residence features a grand living room, spacious bedrooms, a decorative fireplace, separate eat-in kitchen and in-unit vented washer/dryer. The eastern and western exposures let in great natural light.

Located just 1 block from the 7-train and so close to the very best shops, restaurants, playgrounds and the infamous Sunnyside farmer's market!

Additional off-street parking available for rent.

Video tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-20 41st Street have any available units?
45-20 41st Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-20 41st Street have?
Some of 45-20 41st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-20 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-20 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-20 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-20 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-20 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-20 41st Street does offer parking.
Does 45-20 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-20 41st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-20 41st Street have a pool?
No, 45-20 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-20 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 45-20 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-20 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-20 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-20 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-20 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
