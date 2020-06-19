45-20 41st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground

Sprawling full-floor 2 bedroom with home office in prime Sunnyside.



This incredible residence features a grand living room, spacious bedrooms, a decorative fireplace, separate eat-in kitchen and in-unit vented washer/dryer. The eastern and western exposures let in great natural light.



Located just 1 block from the 7-train and so close to the very best shops, restaurants, playgrounds and the infamous Sunnyside farmer's market!



Additional off-street parking available for rent.



Video tour available upon request.