Home
/
Queens, NY
/
45-16 30th Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

45-16 30th Avenue

45-16 30th Avenue · (212) 317-7893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-16 30th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated, brand new 1BR apartment located on 30th Ave, one of Astoria's more attractive streets because of its close proximity to trains and restaurants. This one bedroom is waiting for you to call it home. This unit is located just two blocks away from the R/M Train at Broadway's 46th street station, making Manhattan easily accessible! This charming sun soaked unit features all brand new hardwood flooring, a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This apartment boasts large closets with ample storage space! Centrally located near laundromats, supermarkets, The Grand Cafe, Queens Comfort, and many more restaurants, cafes, and bars along the avenue! Heat and hot/cold water included in rent. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-16 30th Avenue have any available units?
45-16 30th Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-16 30th Avenue have?
Some of 45-16 30th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-16 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45-16 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-16 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue offer parking?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-16 30th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-16 30th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
