45-16 30th Avenue

Fully renovated, brand new 1BR apartment located on 30th Ave, one of Astoria's more attractive streets because of its close proximity to trains and restaurants. This one bedroom is waiting for you to call it home. This unit is located just two blocks away from the R/M Train at Broadway's 46th street station, making Manhattan easily accessible! This charming sun soaked unit features all brand new hardwood flooring, a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This apartment boasts large closets with ample storage space! Centrally located near laundromats, supermarkets, The Grand Cafe, Queens Comfort, and many more restaurants, cafes, and bars along the avenue! Heat and hot/cold water included in rent. Sorry no pets.