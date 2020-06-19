43-17 48th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

hardwood floors, pet friendly (cats allowed, dogs allowed)

NO FEE LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF SUNNYSIDE!



Beautiful large one-bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



This beautifully maintained prewar building is ideally located in Sunnyside, minutes away from the 46th and Bliss 7 train stop. Just a few short blocks from Skillman Avenue where you can find everything that you need. From your morning cup of coffee at Aubergine Cafe, to a delicious lunch at The Alcove. After, take a stroll through Stray Vintage and snag up your next unique find. End your day with a lovely French dinner at Cõt Soleil and top off your night with drinks at Claret Wine Bar. Cats Allowed!



