Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

43-17 48th Street

43-17 48th Street · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43-17 48th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-L · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE LARGE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF SUNNYSIDE!

Beautiful large one-bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

This beautifully maintained prewar building is ideally located in Sunnyside, minutes away from the 46th and Bliss 7 train stop. Just a few short blocks from Skillman Avenue where you can find everything that you need. From your morning cup of coffee at Aubergine Cafe, to a delicious lunch at The Alcove. After, take a stroll through Stray Vintage and snag up your next unique find. End your day with a lovely French dinner at C&otilde;t Soleil and top off your night with drinks at Claret Wine Bar. Cats Allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-17 48th Street have any available units?
43-17 48th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 43-17 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
43-17 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-17 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43-17 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 43-17 48th Street offer parking?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 43-17 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-17 48th Street have a pool?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 43-17 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43-17 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43-17 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43-17 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
