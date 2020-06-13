41-21 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage internet access lobby

ASK ME FOR VIDEOS!Packard Square offers brand new, modern living just minutes from Manhattan-close to every convenience. Contemporary studio, one and two bedroom residences boast luxurious interior finishes. Various practical layouts feature oversized windows and balconies providing dramatic Manhattan skyline and river views, one stop from Manhattan. Individual residences feature open kitchens with custom built cabinetry, GE stainless appliances, Hansgrohe fixtures, Caeserstone countertops and wide oak flooring. Baths feature cast concrete flooring and Duravit fixtures. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped sundeck with stunning river and city views with an outdoor kitchen. The adjacent residence lounge is equipped with Wi-fi and a fitness studio included for residents. Additional amenities include on-site parking, private storage cages, and bike storage but require an additional fee. On-site superintendent.*Pictures displayed in this advertisement may not be the accurate photos. These photos were taken professionally to show the over feel for apartments at Packard Square.Sorry, dogs are not allowed unless it is a service animal.