Home
/
Queens, NY
/
41-15 45 Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

41-15 45 Street

41-15 45th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Queens
Long Island City
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

41-15 45th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
bike storage
Large two bedroom apartment in a beautiful, quiet, brick pre-war, elevator building located on tree lined block. Super convenient prime location in Sunnyside North on 45th Street between Skillman and 43rd Avenue. 2 blocks to the 7 train and about 12 minutes to midtown. 2 blocks walk to Lodati Park, farmers market, dog run and many great cafes, restaurants and bars, 24 hour supermarket around the corner. New laundry units in basement, as well as convenient bike storage (possible storage units by availability) and live-in super.Apartment is a 900 SQ FT top floor quiet corner unit. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, self cleaning stove. The bedrooms are separate and generously proportioned ? Master bedroom fits a king sized bed and the second bedroom fits a queen sized bed. Bathroom has lovely grey and cream tile and modern fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-15 45 Street have any available units?
41-15 45 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 41-15 45 Street have?
Some of 41-15 45 Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-15 45 Street currently offering any rent specials?
41-15 45 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-15 45 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41-15 45 Street is pet friendly.
Does 41-15 45 Street offer parking?
No, 41-15 45 Street does not offer parking.
Does 41-15 45 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-15 45 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-15 45 Street have a pool?
No, 41-15 45 Street does not have a pool.
Does 41-15 45 Street have accessible units?
No, 41-15 45 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41-15 45 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41-15 45 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 41-15 45 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-15 45 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
