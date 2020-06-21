41-15 45 Street

Amenities

Large two bedroom apartment in a beautiful, quiet, brick pre-war, elevator building located on tree lined block. Super convenient prime location in Sunnyside North on 45th Street between Skillman and 43rd Avenue. 2 blocks to the 7 train and about 12 minutes to midtown. 2 blocks walk to Lodati Park, farmers market, dog run and many great cafes, restaurants and bars, 24 hour supermarket around the corner. New laundry units in basement, as well as convenient bike storage (possible storage units by availability) and live-in super.Apartment is a 900 SQ FT top floor quiet corner unit. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, self cleaning stove. The bedrooms are separate and generously proportioned ? Master bedroom fits a king sized bed and the second bedroom fits a queen sized bed. Bathroom has lovely grey and cream tile and modern fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in living room.