Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

I have a Studio apartment for rent located in sunnyside queens. The apartment is located on a first floor of a multi family home and is just 15 minutes away from midtown. The BQE, LIE and midtown tunnel are a two minute drive away. Utilities are included.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/queens-ny?lid=12976255



(RLNE5474695)