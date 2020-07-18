39-75 56th Street

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Woodside. Renovated Kitchen with stainless appliances. Wood floors In the main Bedroom and tiled floor throughout the kitchen and Living room. boasts plenty of natural light.centrally located to all Transportation across from Doughboy Park. Live in Super, Laundry Room in the Basement. Heat & Hot Water. Very walk-able area with Shopping, Restaurants and Coffee Shops around the corner. Sorry No Pets allowed. Available August 1 pending board approval, Requires Board Interview, Good Credit and Annual income needed.