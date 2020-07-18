All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 39-75 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
39-75 56th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

39-75 56th Street

39-75 56th Street · (347) 731-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

39-75 56th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Woodside. Renovated Kitchen with stainless appliances. Wood floors In the main Bedroom and tiled floor throughout the kitchen and Living room. boasts plenty of natural light.centrally located to all Transportation across from Doughboy Park. Live in Super, Laundry Room in the Basement. Heat & Hot Water. Very walk-able area with Shopping, Restaurants and Coffee Shops around the corner. Sorry No Pets allowed. Available August 1 pending board approval, Requires Board Interview, Good Credit and Annual income needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39-75 56th Street have any available units?
39-75 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 39-75 56th Street have?
Some of 39-75 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39-75 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
39-75 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39-75 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 39-75 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 39-75 56th Street offer parking?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 39-75 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39-75 56th Street have a pool?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 39-75 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39-75 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39-75 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39-75 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 39-75 56th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity