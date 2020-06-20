39-16 Prince Street

Amenities

Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center. Wonderful south facing 1br unit on a high floor. Magnificently and tastefully renovated with wood floors, stone countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer and dryers, rain shower, and fully tiled bathroom. Large windows gets plenty of light. Full set of modern furniture include sofa, coffee table, dining table, flat screen TV, California King bed, light, and others. 24 hour doorman and access to the gym and swimming pool of the next door Hyatt Plaza. Parking available for rent.