Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

39-16 Prince Street

39-16 Prince Street · (718) 229-2922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39-16 Prince Street, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7FL · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Come live in the newest and most desirable luxury condo building in bustling Flushing! Brand new fully furnished unit in center of Flushing, 1 block away from 7 train station and 1 block away from Skyview Center. Wonderful south facing 1br unit on a high floor. Magnificently and tastefully renovated with wood floors, stone countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, Bosch washer and dryers, rain shower, and fully tiled bathroom. Large windows gets plenty of light. Full set of modern furniture include sofa, coffee table, dining table, flat screen TV, California King bed, light, and others. 24 hour doorman and access to the gym and swimming pool of the next door Hyatt Plaza. Parking available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39-16 Prince Street have any available units?
39-16 Prince Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39-16 Prince Street have?
Some of 39-16 Prince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39-16 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
39-16 Prince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39-16 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 39-16 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 39-16 Prince Street offer parking?
Yes, 39-16 Prince Street does offer parking.
Does 39-16 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39-16 Prince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39-16 Prince Street have a pool?
Yes, 39-16 Prince Street has a pool.
Does 39-16 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 39-16 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39-16 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39-16 Prince Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 39-16 Prince Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39-16 Prince Street does not have units with air conditioning.
