37-09 CRESCENT ST.

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

LOVELY BRAND NEW RENOVATION IN THIS 2 FAMILY HOUSE MOMENTS FROM THE SUBWAY!ENJOY A SHORT 5 MIN TRAINRIDE INTO MIDTOWN WITH THIS LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED ON CRESCENT STREET IN ASTORIA/ LIC! THE ENTIRE APARTMENT IS BEING COMPETELY RENOVATED AND FEAUTRES NEW PORCELAIN TILED FLOOR, OAK CABINETRY, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, AND PLENTY OF CLOSETS!THE APARTMENT BOASTS TONS OF LIGHT, GREAT SPACE, PLENTY OF STORAGE, AND NEW EVERYTHING!IF YOU KNOW ASTORIA AND LONG ISLAND CITY WELL, YOU KNOW THIS PRICE IS UNHEARD OF AND WILL GO FAST. CALL IMMEDIATELY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT 917-559-3023!